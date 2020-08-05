Evacuations lifted as Sites Fire 75 percent contained

CalFire crews have been battling a wildfire on the 3300 block of Sites Lodoga Road in Colusa County since the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.
“Crews arrived to fire being pushed by the wind at a dangerous rate of speed,” read the incident report issued by the CalFire Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.
As of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned 560 acres and was 75 percent contained. At that time, the blaze had not destroyed any structures and no additional structures were threatened.
According to an incident report, crews were able to hold the fire to the east of Squaw Creek Inn Sunday night before beginning working on containment lines. On Monday, crews continued working to strengthen control lines.
According to the Tuesday morning incident report, crews made great progress working on containment lines overnight and spent Tuesday strengthening control lines and mopping up.
Road closures from Sites Lodoga Road to Lodoga Stonyford Road and the community of Sites were instated Sunday evening but were lifted Monday evening although crews remain active in the area.
The mandatory evacuation orders that were issued Sunday evening for the 3300 block of Sites Lodoga Road, Campground Road and Squaw Creek Road were also lifted on Monday.