Candidate filings for the June 7 statewide direct primary election are underway and the deadline to apply for positions where the incumbent did not submit an a filing has been extended through today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m.
As of Monday, the many incumbent officeholders have completed their candidate filing during the regular filing period, which closed March 11. These candidates include; Merced Corona, running unopposed for County Supervisor District 1; Arnold Gross, running unopposed for Assessor; Robert Zunino, running unopposed for Auditor-Controller; Jeffrey A. Thompson, running unopposed for Judge of the Superior Court; Joe Garofalo, running unopposed for Sheriff-Coroner; Michael West, running unopposed for Superintendent of Schools; and Daniel Charter, running unopposed for Treasurer-Tax Collector.
As of Monday, the incumbent officeholders had not filed for some Colusa County offices, including District Attorney, County Supervisor for District 5 and Clerk-Recorder.
Candidate filings for these positions will be open through today at 5 p.m.
“The extended filing period is open to any qualified candidates other than the incumbent officeholder,” read a release issued by the county elections office. “Potential candidates for any of the County Offices listed are reminded that the filing fee is due at the time nomination petitions are issued, the requisite number of valid nominating signatures and all candidate filing forms must be completed by 5 p.m. on the applicable deadline.”
As of Monday, candidates for District Attorney include Brendan Farrell.
Candidates for County Supervisor - District 5 include Marilyn R. Acree, Richard D. Selover and Janice Bell.
Candidates for Clerk-Recorder include Amy Schmidt, Cristy Edwards and Amy Greenhalgh.
For more information, contact the County Clerk-Recorder’s Office at 530 458-0500 or stop by the office located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 200, Colusa. Filing fees, qualifications and other related information may be viewed www.countyofcolusa.org/elections.