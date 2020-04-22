Extended school closure changes end-of-year traditions

After thirteen years of hitting the books, many high school seniors look forward to the day that they get to walk across the stage sporting a cap and gown, turn their tassel and received their high school diploma.
Due to the current school closures, social distancing requirements and the statewide shelter-in-place order in effect during the current global pandemic, end-of-the-year traditions, including graduations, are in a state of flux.
Colusa Unified School District
Josh Mason, principal at Colusa High School, said that the district is trying to preserve as many end-of the-year events as possible but will wait to see how things play out in the next few weeks before any decisions will officially be made.
“Right now we are just waiting to see what happens,” said Mason.
Because end-of-the-year events, including graduations, require large gatherings, Mason said the district plans to wait for more information and guidance from state and county officials before moving forward with any plans.
***
Maxwell Unified School District
Zach Thurman, superintendent of Maxwell Unified School District, said last week that while no official plans have been made at this time, the district is currently exploring alternative ways or dates to celebrate the end of the year and recognize students for their accomplishments.
“Maxwell Unified School District understands not only is there disruption to normal school day learning, but also to traditional end-of-year activities,” said Thurman. “We recognize the disappointment students, families and community members are feeling with respect to the disruption of these activities. Many field trips, sports, rodeo, prom, senior trip and graduations are affected by this change in learning environment and school closure.”
***
Pierce Joint Unified School District
“High school graduations and other traditional end-of-year events are difficult aspect of this unforeseen school closure,” said Carol Geyer, superintendent of Pierce Joint Unified School District.
Since the current school closure has been extended within the district until May 29, which is the last day of school, Geyer said that if students are not able to return for the last week of school, the district plans to hold a graduation ceremony when the stay-at-home order has been lifted, regardless of when that happens.
“We know how important this milestone is for our seniors and their families,” said Geyer.
***
Williams Unified School District
Edgar Lampkin, superintendent of the Williams Unified School District, said that once students are acclimated to the distance learning format that was implemented last month, he will open discussions about what they would like to see happen for graduation.
“I will have a conversation with the students to see what they are interested in,” said Lampkin. “We could do something virtual or wait and see how things are in July.”
Lampkin said there is a possibility of having a graduation ceremony in July or right at the end of the summer, when a flattening of the COVID-19 curve is anticipated.
According to Lampkin, school officials plan to base final grade on the scores students had right before the school closure went into effect and will continue on using a credit/no credit model for the remainder of the year, upon approval from the WUSD Board of Trustees.
“Their grade won’t go any lower than what they had during the third trimester, it can only go higher with the distance learning work,” said Lampkin.
Lampkin also said that there will be flexibility with graduation requirements moving forward, as the entire educational format has changes during the school closure.