ollaboration with its Parents Club, will host a Fall Harvest Festival from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 on the playground of the school, located at 400 Fremont Street in Colusa.
Rebecca Changus, principal of Burchfield Primary School, said the event will have a wide variety of booths and activities available for the fun, including water gun games, pumpkin putt putt, balloon animals, face painting, a photo booth, a cupcake walk, pumpkin decorating, a scarecrow ring toss, a pumpkin patch and much more.
Each activity can be played for one to eight tickets and ticket can be purchased for 50 cents each.
Lots of yummy treats will also be available during the festival including hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, pizza, snow cones, popcorn and cookies. Hot Chocolate, coffee, water, soda and lemonade will also be available.
The first 200 kids in attendance will also receive a free pumpkin.
Brittany Ulshafer, chairperson of the Parent Club, said the event is open to public.
“We would love to share our school pride and school culture with our community,” said Ulshafer.
For more information, contact Burchfield Primary School at 458-5853.