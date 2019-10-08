Since retiring and moving to the Arbuckle area, Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival event organizer Kay Lemos said she joined the Arbuckle Rejuvenation Committee to give back to the new community she instantly fell in love with.
“This place is like heaven to me,” said Lemos as she walked around the festival on Saturday handing out free popcorn to the hundreds that attended this year’s Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival.
Each year since 2011, the Arbuckle Rejuvenation Committee has welcomed fall with this annual festival and this year Lemos was at the reigns for another successful year.
Lemos said she thinks this year’s festival has been the best one yet.
“It’s been busy right from the start,” said Lemos on Saturday. “It’s really exciting. I’m so amazed at how many people have shown up.”
This year the event featured 17 local vendors selling everything from handmade soaps, festive fall clothing and bags to a booth sponsored by the Colusa County Free Library that was handing out free books to kids and a pumpkin painting station manned by the Pierce High School Future Business Leaders of America.
According to Lemos, the Pierce High School Football team was also in attendance.
“They came out early to help get everything set up and are here all day to help people with their pumpkins” said Lemos.
Cassandra Gonzalez, vice president of the Arbuckle Rejuvination Committee, said the group puts on events like this to give back to the community and keep the downtown area looking nice.
Resident Jaqueline Gonzalez agreed, saying the committee has cleaned up downtown Arbuckle and made it more inviting.
“We are lucky to live in a community like Arbuckle that supports local events like this,” said Lemos.