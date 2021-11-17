Family Water Alliance to host annual Hot Cajun Nights dinner fundraiser

The Family Water Alliance will host their 30th annual Hot Cajun Nights dinner fundraiser on Saturday.
Nadine Bailey, FWA’s chief operations officer, said the dinner is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and provides a large part of their budget.
“This dinner ensures that FWA can still be the voice for small farmers in the North State,” said Bailey.
The Family Water Alliance is a non-profit coalition of people who are concerned about the future of agriculture, private property rights, rural communities and the balance between man and nature, according to the Alliance website. They educate people regarding issues that affect rural communities through newsletters, public meetings, press releases, letters to elected officials, freeway signs and local media and also testify at public hearings, meet with local, state, federal public officials and other agricultural and resource based groups.
The Alliance addresses a number of issues that directly affect rural agriculture communities including land use, water rights, private property rights, land acquisitions, ecosystem restoration, environmental regulation and the degradation of flood control systems.
“This year Family Water Alliance is celebrating 30 years of working for the family farms of the Sacramento Valley and beyond,” said Bailey. “From installing 43 fish screens to fighting for property rights in the last 30 years FWA has been the voice for family farms.”
The fundraiser dinner will include a plethora of cajun delights, including traditional dirty rice with a crab and shrimp cream sauce, tri-tip, chicken, salad and cornbread. Desserts will also be available to purchase, according to Bailey.
The dinner will be held on Saturday in St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Road, Colusa, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Bailey said last year’s feast was held as a drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that option will be available again this year for those that would not like to dine in the hall. Those interested in picking up their food at the door should call or text 530-276-7743 when they are on their way and the dinners will be ready when they arrive.
“You can call and do a drive up as well,” said Bailey. “You don’t need to come in to get the great food.”
An auction and raffle will also be held during the event, said Bailey.
Bailey said the Alliance is expecting about 250 to 300 people to attend this year’s dinner and, so far, response from the community has been amazing.
Tickets cost $50 per person.
For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsorships, call 530-458-8726.