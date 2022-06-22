Farm to Fork dinner planned to highlight local commodities

Colusa Certified Farmers Market organizers are preparing to host their sixth annual Farm to Fork dinner on Thursday to highlight the wide array of commodities produced in Colusa County and the surrounding area.
Event organizer Jennifer Diaz said after struggling to get supplies for the event last year, this year has been much easier and those that attend can expect to see the little extras that have become synonymous with the event.
“Coordinating events like this means learning to be willing to have adaptability,” said Diaz. “Every year is different and I am super thankful for the community members that step up to the plate to help make this event successful.”
Diaz said this year’s feast, which will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa, will include a meal utilizing several local commodities prepared by Rocco’s Bar & Grill, desserts made by Daily Habit and Pat Myers will once again be preparing a salad.
“With the lack of employees at the multiple restaurants in our area, I lost a few restaurant participation yet am thankful that Rocco’s Bar & Grill are able to step up to the plate and cover the dishes that the other restaurants would have done,” said Diaz.
A social hour with appetizers and wine will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Admission to the event includes appetizers, wine, bread and olive oil, dinner, entertainment and a few keepsakes.
Anyone wishing to attend the dinner can purchase tickets at the Colusa Chamber of Commerce or Colusa Industrial Properties for $50 each. Tickets are also available online at www.ticketstripe.com/colusafarmtofork.
For those looking to take some of the local, delicious fare home, the Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa from 4-7 p.m.
For more information, contact Diaz at 415-994-9082.