Farmers market to open in Arbuckle today

The Arbuckle Farmers Market returns for another season today, welcoming the warmer weather of summer and bringing some greatly anticipated activity back to downtown Arbuckle.
Diana Lytal, market organizer, said there were 14 vendors lined up to attend the market as of Tuesday, with more possible before the market opens this afternoon.
A variety of local commodities will be for sale including produce, fresh baked pies, lavender, succulents and several homemade items such as signs and jewelry.
Several beloved vendors will be returning to the market this year, said Lytal, including Charter Family Fruit Stand, Bremmers Farm and Black Shire Almonds as well as new vendors including Bair Bros., a duo that carves handmade wooden flags and cutting boards.
“They are absolutely beautiful,” said Lytal. “They do fabulous work.”
Lytal said Market Street Grill will also be on site each week, serving up a hearty dinner for those that worked up an appetite browsing the market.
On the menu this week is country fried steak served with mashed potatoes, country gravy and Corn on the Cobb , available for $15.
The Junior Bears Cheerleaders will be in attendance as well, selling tickets for the rib cook-off event they are hosting Aug. 1.
Lytal said that vendors will be more spread out this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but market goers are not required to wear masks or gloves to attend. Hand sanitizer will be readily available, said Lytal, and gloves will be provided for those handing food items.
Market goers are also encouraged to bring their own bags, said Lytal.
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee has been hosting the summer market each year since 2008 and Lytal said they hope to continue expanding each week.
“We hope people come out and enjoy the open air time with their family and friends,” said Lytal.
The Arbuckle Farmers Market will be held from 4-7 p.m. each Wednesday through August 26 at La Vanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St. in Arbuckle.
Those interested in becoming a vendors should call Lytal at 681-2532.
For more information about the Arbuckle Farmers Market, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.