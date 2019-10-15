The Colusa Glenn Subwatershed Program board of directors is seeking nominees to represent growers in Colusa and Glenn counties, according to a press release.
CGSP assists its members to meet requirements of the Irrigated Lands Regulatory Program.
According to the press release, the ILRP is now a “waste water discharge general order for growers within the Sacramento River Watershed of a third-party group.” The order is a mandated program through the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Central Valley Region.
The 2020 Colusa County Directors Election will occur via mail ballot. The director seats are up for election. Election and voting rights are open to the active membership list as of Oct. 1, 2019. Ballots are due by Dec. 31 and the election date is Jan. 1 for a three-year term.
The board of directors consists of five people who are in good standing CGSP members – two from Glenn County, two from Colusa County and one at-large director from either county. They meet at least quarterly, if not more often, provide communication of ILRP, CGSP to growers, review water sampling results, provide outreach to growers when appropriate, as well as help guide the ILRP at the local level.
The current representatives that will appear on the ballot are Denise Carter and Jeff Miller, both Colusa County farmers.
If you, or someone you know, is interested in competing for the seats, notify the CGSP office at 934-8036 by Nov. 1.