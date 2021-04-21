The Federal Communications Commission is encouraging the public to download it’s Speed Test app that allows consumers to test the performance of their mobile and in-home broadband networks.
The effort is part of the commission’s Measuring Broadband America program meant to collect comprehensive data on broadband available across the United States. In addition to showing network performance test results to the user, the app provides the test results to the FCC while protecting the privacy and confidentiality of program volunteers.
“To close the gap between digital haves and have nots, we are working to build a comprehensive, user-friendly dataset on broadband availability,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release. “Expanding the base of consumers who use the FCC Speed Test app will enable us to provide improved coverage information to the public and add to the measurement tools we’re developing to show where broadband is truly available throughout the United States.”
The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android devices, and in the Apple App Store for iOS devices. For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.