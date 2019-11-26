To ensure that everyone gets a hearty meal this holiday season, multiple Thanksgiving meals will be offered for free around the county on Thursday.
A Hand Up, the association that provides meals and temporary shelter to the hungry and homeless in Colusa, will host a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 326 Jay Street in Colusa.
“The meal is for anyone who is alone, does not want to cook or would enjoy some lively conversation for a great meal,” said Robin Rauch, coordinator of the meal.
Len Bolen, assistance coordinator for the meal, said the meal will include all of the Thanksgiving staples, including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams and an assortment of desserts.
“It depends on what people donate but we always have the basics,” said Bolen.
Keeping with tradition, Bolen said personnel from both fire departments in Colusa have volunteered their time to help cook the meal again this year. These departments also donated the hams that will be served.
Several community volunteers and local duck club members will also be on hand to decorate, serve and clean up.
According to Rauch, A Hand Up is a collaborative effort between five churches in Colusa that include the Colusa Assembly of God, the First Presbyterian Church, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Stephens Episcopal and Trinity Methodist Church.
For more information about A Hand Up’s Thanksgiving meal, contact Robin Rauch at 635-1060.
The Williams Community Church, located at 315 Ninth Street in Williams, will also host their third annual Community Thanksgiving meal from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday.
According to Pastor Jason McMullan, the church will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied yams, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce. There will also be an assortment of desserts including pies, cookies and brownies.
McMullan said take out meals will be available for those that are unable to attend the community meal.
For more information about the Williams Community Church meal, contact the Williams Community Church at 473-5913 or visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.
To make the meals happen, both organizations said they received donations from all around the county. All of the food served at both locations was generously donated by community members as well as several restaurants, including Rocco’s and Market Street Grill.
“We appreciate the community support,” said Bolen. “We are really looking forward to the meal and invite everyone to come and enjoy.”