‘Festival of Lights’ brings new attractions, large crowd to Williams

The sights and sounds of Christmas were prevalent in Williams Town Square Plaza on Saturday evening as the Williams Community Church hosted the annual Festival of Lights and Downtown Stroll event.
Jason McMulan, pastor of the Williams Community Church and event coordinator, said an estimated 1,500 to 1,800 people braved the chilly December evening to enjoy the family fun activities, vendor fair and annual parade.
“It’s just what the community needed,” said McMullan.
The event kicked off with games in the children’s area including a three-legged race, a donut on a string eating contest, ugly sweater contests for both adults and children and a gingerbread house contest – all of which McMullan said were new additions to the festivities this year.
There were also more than 40 vendors in attendance, said McMullan, and DJ Flatz provided live music throughout the festivities.
“The bright spot was being able to bring together the old traditions with some new traditions,” said McMullan.
Members of the Williams Fire Department joined Santa as he took photos with the children in attendance and McMullan said the firefighters gave out goodie bags and books to an estimated 450 children this year. Traditionally, the WFD hands out goodie bags to the children of the community on Christmas Eve, but McMullan said the department decided to bring the longstanding tradition the Festival of Lights event this year instead.
Before the lighting of the town Christmas tree, McMullan said more than 100 elementary school and high school students sang carols and played musical instruments and several people joined in.
Another new addition this year was the lighting on the town Christmas tree, which was just planted earlier this month.
McMullan said although the new cedar is just three feet tall now, it was wonderful to be able to have the community gather around the newly planted tree.
“I loved being able to tell parents that their children will be able to bring their kids here in the future and enjoy a big Christmas tree,” said McMullan. “It really is a long-term community investment.”
According to McMullan, there were 17 parade entries in this year’s parade, including a tractor, a speed boat and more, all displaying their best holiday flare.
For the second year, The Morning Star Packing Company took the first place spot in the parade, with a float deck out in Christmas lights, a snow machine and Santa waving to onlookers.
McMullan said for the first time this year, the church bought a three-tier trophy to award to the winner of the parade and a display case will soon be put in City Hall for the community to view the trophy year-round.
“It also gives the winner bragging rights for the year,” McMullan joked.
The second place spot in the parade went to Longview Logistics and Cervantes Paint and Body took third place.
McMullan says the Festival of Lights Committee plans to keep these additions for years to come and hope to make the event a little bigger and better each year.
The annual Festival of Lights parade was organized by the Citizens for a Better Williams Committee for more than a decade before the Williams Community Church took over the planning in 2019.