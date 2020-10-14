Fire weather expected this week

Critical fire weather is expected today through Friday, with above normal temperatures and dry, windy conditions, according to a press release from the Mendocino National Forest.
As of Tuesday morning, the August Complex has burned 1,029,037 acres and was 76 percent contained.
The complex consists of multiple fires that have burned together and are collectively known as the August Complex.
According to the press release, as temperatures warm up over the next few days, smoke may be visible in areas where vegetation within the fire's perimeter continues to burn.
Firefighters were patrolling the west and south side of the fire for heat – they are mopping up any areas of heat near the fire line to help ensure the perimeter remains secure.
On the southwest side of the South Zone, firefighters are clearing roads of fallen trees and debris to allow access for equipment that will be used for suppression repair, according to the press release.
For more information on the August Complex, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6983/.