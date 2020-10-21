There was no increase in acreage or containment on the August Complex, South Zone on Monday, according to a press release.
As of Tuesday morning, the August Complex as a whole has burned 1,032,264 acres and is 91 percent contained.
Fires within the complex ignited Aug. 16 and 17 and were caused by lightning.
Firefighters in the south zone are planned to continue patrol from the air and ground. Scattered heat sources were detected but nothing that is threatening any lines, according to the press release. Crews were planned to work in the Eel River area monitoring and mopping up containment lines.
For more information on the August Complex, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6983.