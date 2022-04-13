The FireScape Mendocino Core Team will host an in- person “Bringing Good Fire to Private Lands for Fire-adapted Landscapes” workshop next week.
“Private landowners and land managers interested in learning about prescribed fire are encouraged to attend,” read a release issued by FireScape Mendocino. “Speakers from various local agencies as well as regional organizations implementing prescribed burns will share perspectives and strategies for achieving fire-adapted landscapes through the use of prescribed fire or ‘Good Fire’.”
The workshop will be held at the Stonyford Community Center, 239 Market Street, Stonyford, from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided for participants who register in advance by Monday, April 18.
FireScape Mendocino is a collaborative of private citizens and public organizations focused on creating more fire-resilient landscapes in and around the Mendocino National Forest, according to the release, and this is the thirteenth workshop hosted by the organization.
“Participants will be invited to share their perspectives, interest and experience in prescribed fire and landscape-scale planning,” read the release.
Topics planned for the workshop include perspectives of good fire, prescribed fire on private lands, pile burning, broadcast burning and understory burning and vegetation management.
The workshop is free and open to community members and landowners.
Those interested in attending must register online at https://bit.ly/Firescape13 by Monday, April 18.
For more information about FireScape Mendocino, visit www.firescapemendocino.org.