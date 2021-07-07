Sunday’s Fourth of July celebrations resulted in two brush fires being sparked along both the East and West sides of the Sacramento River bordering Colusa. The cause of the fire on the East side is directly attributed to the large fireworks display put on by the City of Colusa as fireworks were launched from near there.
The East bank fire was quickly put out by the team at Sacramento River Fire District with mutual aid support from the City of Colusa Fire department and the Colusa Sherriff’s Office. No boats, personnel, or people were injured.
However, the cause of the fire on the West bank is still unknown at this time and could possibly be the result of some illegal firework activity.
The Western bank features the Colusa Sacramento River State Park whose deep undergrowth and limited entry made it more challenging for fire crews to access quickly. For the next 72 hours, the fire burned through approximately fifteen acres, affecting about thirty acres altogether. “We’ve been dealing with multiple flare-ups since Sunday” says Colusa Fire Chief Logan Conley. “I’m very proud of my team for their diligence and effort during this time.”
Besides the City of Colusa Fire Department, mutual aid was given by the teams within the County as well as out-of-County jurisdictions. CalFire contributed a hand crew plus two bulldozers and a Battallion Chief for overhead management. Colusa City Police Department supported the efforts with crowd and traffic control at the site.