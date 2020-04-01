The Colusa County Public Health Department received confirmation of the first confirmed case of the coronavirus within the county on Friday.
According to a release issued by the department, an older-aged individual with underlying health conditions and a history of international travel tested positive for COVID-19 and is now at home in isolation.
“The county is following the appropriate investigation proclamation for the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the release. “The Public Health Department will collaborate with local and state partners to manage the confirmed case and any future cases.”
According to Wendy Tyler, administrative officer for the County of Colusa, an accurate account of how many people have been tested for the virus to date within the county is not available because testing is being done at locations other than the Public Health Department and labs are only required to report positive test results.
While the number of coronavirus tests that have been conducted countywide is unknown at this time, Colusa County Health Department officials said there was only one test pending as of Monday and results are expected within 48 hours.
According to officials, the health department received a small allotment of Personal Protective Equipment from the state last week that was distributed to the Colusa Medical Center and fire personnel but testing supplies are still limited.
The Colusa Medical Center is also currently equipped with two ventilators.
The hospital and the health department both reported having limited staffing at this time. To prepare for the possibility of a surge of COVID-19, officials said they are reinforcing prevention measures, monitoring supplies, consulting with providers and first responders and continue to offer information to the community.
The health department urges residents with severe symptoms of respiratory illness to call their healthcare provider immediately so they can be safely evaluated and the best course of action can be determined.
“During these uncertain times, it is important for our communities to remember we are in this together,” read the release. “We encourage all Colusa County residents to remain calm and practice preventative measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.”
Additional information about the effects of the COVID-19 virus in Colusa County will be posted at www.countyofcolusa.org/99/Public-Health as it becomes available.
For more information, email colusacovid19@countyofcolusa.com.