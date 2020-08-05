The Butte County Public Health Department announced in a Friday news release the first confirmed human West Nile Virus infection in Butte County.
That makes at least five human cases throughout the state.
WNV is active July through October, with August typically being the peak month in Butte County. BCPH would like to remind residents to protect themselves from WNV by reducing mosquitoes on their property and preventing mosquito bites.
The infected person is over 65 years of age and is hospitalized with severe west Nile virus illness.
WNV is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds.