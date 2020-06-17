Maybe things are getting better on the pandemic front – businesses are starting to open up again and life is slowly returning to normal… sort of.
Still, there’s that persistent worry that a neighbor or a passerby might have the virus – and might not even know it. Or what if I have it but have no symptoms?
What can I do about that nagging feeling? Have myself tested. I decided to do just that earlier this week. Tests are free and I found out that they are easy to have taken.
After registering online (another simple task), I took off from the office to head over the bridge to the state-run testing site at Sutter County Veterans Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City.
Admittedly, I was nervous. I was wondering, ‘Does it hurt? If I am positive what will the repercussions be? Will it affect my job?”
I finally convinced myself and went through the doors (my colleague with a camera was not allowed to go in and photograph the test due to OPTUMServe’s protocol for keeping numbers inside the room at a controlled level).
I sat down with the nurse and exchanged a few pleasantries, while answering a few questions.
The test itself took less than a minute.
I received one swab inside my right nostril, which caused my eyes to water a little. The nurse was quick to hand me a tissue and send me on my way. Our conversation lasted longer than the test itself.
That’s it. That’s all there is to it. As I wait for the results, which takes two to three days, I wonder to myself, “Why didn’t I get this much earlier?”
It’s no big deal, and, as I was told, it’s extremely important given the nature of the outbreak and community spread of the virus.
Then, just a few days later, I received an email confirming I had tested negative for the virus, giving me a little piece of mind.