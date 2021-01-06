Approximately 100 first responders around Colusa County received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said vaccine distribution within the county is going well thus far.
“We are moving through the state vaccine allocation guidelines and are currently completing Phase 1A,” said Kropf.
According to Kropf, the county has received a total of 495 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date. Of the vaccines received, 195 have been the Pfizer vaccine and the other 300 were the Moderna vaccine.
“200 doses have been dispensed to Valley West,” said Kropf on Tuesday. “We have allocated 100 doses to first responders such as fire department staff which are currently being vaccinated and the remainder have gone to Colusa Medical Center and other medical clinics such as Ampla for health worker staff.”
Krpof said the county has not received any indication from the state as to when they will receive additional vaccine allocations at this time but, per state Phase B1 guidelines, the next people within the county to receive vaccines will be various categories of at-risk persons.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 1,438 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 106 new cases since Dec. 29.
“County health officials are concerned about how the recent holidays may affect the positivity rate but at this point the infection rate is so widespread we don’t anticipate a significant spike beyond what we are experiencing now,” said Kropf.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 343 are active cases in isolation – including ten individuals that have been hospitalized at this time – and another 115 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
In just the last seven days, the number of cases in isolation has increased by 60, up from 283 on Dec. 29.
To date, 1,086 people have recovered from the virus and nine virus-related deaths have been reported.
Kropf said the most recent death, which was reported on Monday, was a 59-year-old female with a number of underlying health conditions.
With case numbers continuing to rise in Colusa County and across the state, the regional stay-at-home order for the Greater Sacramento Region was extended on Sunday,
As of Tuesday, ICU bed capacity in the Greater Sacramento Region was at 11.7 percent but the order was extended because the four-week ICU projection for the region did not meet the criteria to be discontinued.
Moving forward, the region’s ICU capacity will be assessed on a weekly basis and the order will be lifted once the region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15 percent.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.
Information about the regional stay-at-home order can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov.