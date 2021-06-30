The Nature Conservancy and the Department of Water Resources’ Flood-MAR Program will host an online workshop next month on their 2021-22 program to implement multi-benefit flood-MAR practices on farm fields in the Sacramento Valley.
“Working in partnership with your local Groundwater Sustainability Agency, this program provides an opportunity for growers to receive financial compensation for recharging groundwater in the course of normal farming operations while also providing critical, temporary wetland habitat for migratory birds and, if applicable, flood-risk reduction benefits,” it was stated in a release issued by the Nature Conservancy and DWR.
The on-farm, multi-benefit groundwater recharge program open to growers in Yolo, Colusa,Glenn and Tehama counties.
The workshop will be held via Zoom on Thursday, July 15 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/ymyf6xdm.
For more information, contact Julia Barfield at 916-449-2852 or jbarfield@tnc.org, or Jenny Marr at 916-449-2852 or Jennifer.Marr@water.ca.gov.
Additional information can also be provided by contacting your local Groundwater Authority.