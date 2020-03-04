Food and fellowship at the firehouse

Local fire personnel are inviting the community down to the firehouse to enjoy a stack of pancakes and a cup of coffee during the semi-annual Colusa Firefighter’s Association Pancake Breakfast, scheduled for Sunday, March 22 starting at 7 a.m.
The tradition that is more than four decades old was lost for a few years due to time constraints and scheduling conflicts with other events, but Fire personnel were determined to bring the beloved tradition back last year.
“It’s something we like to do to bring the community into the station and meet the new guys,” said Captain Rick Wilmoth. “It’s a good breakfast, fresh and delicious! And what a great place to come and meet your neighbors.”
This years feast will include all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, coffee, juice and milk.
A raffle will also be held during the breakfast and attendees can purchase raffle tickets for $2 during the breakfast but winners do not need to be present at the time of the raffle to claim their prize.
Keeping with the format of the previous year, this year’s breakfast will be slightly different from other years because there is not a set ticket price. Instead, the station will only be accepting donations in any amount as the cost of admission.
Wilmoth said the department plans to serve breakfast until early afternoon so people attending church can swing by and get some pancakes as well.
As with all of its fundraisers, the department plans to use the donations given during the breakfast to raise awareness about the senior citizen smoke detective program they run, as well as fund scholarships for Colusa High School students who want to become first responders, sponsor little leaguers and purchase any gear that the volunteer firefighters may need while on duty.
The breakfast will be served in the apparatus bay of the Colusa Fire Department, located at 750 Market St., Colusa.
For more information, call the station at 458-7721.