The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “How to Start a Successful Food Truck Business” training in Colusa next week.
“You will learn about the nuts and bolts of starting a food truck business,” read a release issued by SBDC. “Topics will include the differences in purchasing or leasing a truck, how commissaries work, health permit and requirements, financing and what your financial and time investment will be.”
The workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Jan. 26 at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster St. in Colusa. The workshop is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events or call 530-895-9017.