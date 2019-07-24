Renovations taking place at LeMaster Field in Arbuckle are not the only preparations being made for the upcoming football season, as the Bears have spent the summer familiarizing themselves with their base offensive scheme, the triple option, in their biweekly 7-on-7 sessions.
A combination of varsity and JV players have been making their way to the field this summer which coach Anthony Tapia believes is critical to the progression of his squad.
“We’ve had a little trouble developing skill players, so I just want to get them used to competing whether its versus our own players or another team and it definitely helps our varsity, because right now it looks like we’re going to have a little smaller team this season,” Tapia said.
Pierce got their first action against an opponent on July 11, in a 7-on-7 against the visiting Esparto Spartans and will continue to work on the field and weight room before their home scrimmage on Aug. 24.