It wasn’t the ending the Pierce Bear football team had hoped for at Wahl Stadium in Trowbridge last Wednesday night after they succumbed to the East Nicolaus Spartans 61-14 in the Northern Section CIF Division IV title game.
The juggernaut Spartans, who with the win claimed their fifth championship in a row, scored early and often jumping out to a 42-6 lead by halftime behind a huge game from their senior quarterback Gavin McAuliff who accounted for 250 yards and five touchdowns on offense.
Pierce got its two scores on receptions from junior Luke Voorhees, who coach Anthony Tapia credited with having a “really good game,” but otherwise struggled on both sides of the ball.
For the Bears, who retuned to the championship round after a fifteen year absence, the game marked the end of the season, but is hopefully a harbinger of good things to come, as they should return a solid core of players including Voorhees, Eduardo Paiz, Jesus Ruiz, and Eduardo Ambriz, each of whom made considerable contributions this season.
Pierce, the section runner-up, finished the year with an 8-5 overall record.