While not a thing of beauty, the Pierce Bears overcame turnovers and penalties to post a resounding 44-7 victory in Willows last Friday night to remain tied with Live Oak atop the Sacramento Valley League standings.
Coming off their bye week, the Bears looked rusty early on as in the opening series of the game they committed the first of their five turnovers, fumbling the ball away inside the Willows’ 10-yard line.
Although the defense rose up to record the safety, the offense gave the ball back again, this time after an interception halted another drive into the red zone.
Yet the third time was the charm for Pierce when at the 4:49 mark in the first period, quarterback
Eduardo Paiz got the Bears on the board scoring on a keeper from a yard away and after Jesus Ruiz tacked on the two point conversion the Bears led 10-0.
Even though yet another turnover stalled its ensuing drive, Pierce finally struck again in the opening quarter when Paiz connected with Luke Voorhees for a 10-yard touchdown reception.
As the game progressed into second quarter, Pierce began to increase its advantage, starting with a 60-yard run to pay dirt by Eduardo Ambriz, who ultimately finished as the game’s leading rusher, carrying five times for 102 yards.
And there was more to come for the Bears, as with a minute left before half, Colby Elvert scored on a pick six, returning it 12 yards to the end zone.
Then just 30 seconds later, on the Honkers’ subsequent possession, Tristan Miller intercepted another pass setting up Pierce at the five yard line.
It was just enough time for Paiz to find Mason Smith, in his first game back from injury, for a touchdown extending the Bear lead to 38-0 at halftime.
Willows resorted to a bit of trickery on the second half kickoff and scored its only points of the night on an 85-yard return, but Pierce answered with a 50-yard drive capped by a Ruiz five-yard burst for the game’s final points with 5:47 left in the third quarter.
From then on out the game turned somewhat chippy, marked by more penalties, sloppy play and a running clock in the fourth quarter, although highlights for the Bears would be interceptions by Ambriz and Francisco Alcaraz.
After the game Pierce coach Anthony Tapia, while happy to get a win, felt the effort was overshadowed by errors that contributed to the penalties and a player ejection.
“This one was tough. Our defense showed up and was doing a lot right, but the offense was not sharp,” said Tapia. “We had a lot of mistakes, and we don’t want to take a step back because I’m sure we’re going to get tested and we need to be expecting it. Hopefully we can clean it up and move forward.”
While overall, a win is a win, the Bears have some tough games next month to close out the season and cannot afford the costly mistakes they made against the Honkers.
This week, Pierce (4-2, 2-0) returns home to Gregg LeMaster Field where they take on Esparto (2-5, 0-3).