Last Friday night was a good one for county teams as they flexed their muscles on the road and came away with convincing wins.
Colusa 40, Trinity 6
A long drive to Weaverville had no lingering effects on the RedHawks who for the second straight week registered a blowout win.
“Overall I thought we played really well,” said Colusa coach Matt Jessee. “We need to tighten up some things, but our guys did a good job. We had a couple long drives stall out deep into our opponent’s territory, so we need to be more efficient in that realm.”
Senior quarterback Riley Stice continued to standout, finishing the night 7-7 for 130 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go along with 55 rushing yards and another two touchdowns.
Stice has been nothing if not efficient in leading the RedHawk passing game so far this season as he has completed 12 of 13 pass attempts for 270 yards and six touchdowns in the first two games.
Hauling in two of those touchdown passes against the Wolves was receiver Victor Hernandez who caught six passes for 97 yards on the night, while Drew Bradbury scored on a 33 yard reception.
Running back Manny Morales also looked strong again last week averaging 11.3 yards per carry en route to his second game with over 100 yards rushing. Morales carried 11 times for 124 yards against Trinity.
Colusa picked up another six points when junior fullback Anthony Berry also made his way into the end zone.
According to Jessee, the RedHawk defense played well all game long and as a resultcreated advantageous field position.
Spearheading Colusa’s defense was senior Cody Free with 11 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Although also contributing to the cause was Xavier Lopez who made eight tackles, including two sacks, along with Hernandez and Edgar Garcia who each picked off a pass and Miguel Torres with a fumble recovery.
Things definitely get tougher for the RedHawks (2-0) next week when they travel to Colfax to meet the Falcons.
Pierce 46, Clear Lake 14
Pierce again showed its offensive firepower as it easily defeated the hometown Cardinals in contest that lasted well into the night, but the win proved costly as no less than six starters went down with injuries in the first half and did not return to the game
Thus in every aspect it was a true team victory as every player on the Bears’ 28 man roster took the field.
Leading the way on offense was quarterback Eduardo Paiz who continued to stay hot passing for five touchdowns in last Friday’s game and to give him nine for the season to this point.
Justin Mathews made his way to the end zone on three of those receptions while Daniel Medina accounted for the other two.
No other statistics from the game were available.
Pierce (1-1) returns to Gregg LeMaster Field for the first time this season on Friday to take on Williams in the 89th rendition of the Rice Bowl.
Maxwell 42, Delta 6
On the road in Clarksburg, the Panthers employed a dominant rushing game and cruised to a win over the Saints rolling up 471 yards of total offense in the process.
It was another monster game for senior running back Isaiah Cardenas who scored three times and accrued 273 yards on the night, with 257 of them coming on the ground.
On the season, Cardenas, with considerable help from his offensive line, has run wild for the Panthers, eclipsing the 200 yard mark in both games for a total of 480 yards and six touchdowns to this point.
Also finding pay dirt for Maxwell was Trent Hendrix, Ignacio Velazquez and Christian Cabrera who each contributed a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, Cabrera led the way finishing with seven tackles while Ulises Melecio and Wyatt Hendrix recorded six apiece.
While Maxwell (2-0) has easily imposed their will against their first two opponents, Friday night will be a true test of their progress as they entertain perennial powerhouse Fall River, who is coming off a loss to Ferndale.
Princeton 58, Butte Valley 14
After winning by forfeit last week, the Eagles finally got on the field and took full advantage of the opportunity in Dorris by routing Butte Valley.
Quarterback Joey Wills picked up where he left off last season gaining 228 yards on 24 carries and scoring four times in addition to completing seven passes for 74 yards and two more touchdowns.
Adding to the Eagles offensive totals were Ivan Espinoza who rushed six times for 75 yards and was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes along with Ulices Gutierrez who ran 11 times for 84 yards and scored once as well.
Defensively, Gutierrez, Jack Sierra and Cris Winn each recorded an interception.
Princeton (2-0) heads north again on Friday to face Dunsmuir.