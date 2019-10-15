The four other local football teams were also on the road last Friday and while Colusa came away with a win, Williams, Maxwell and Princeton all went down to defeat.
Colusa 14, Durham 0
Colusa’s defense came up big in Durham, shutting out the Trojans and propelling the RedHawks to a hard fought Sacramento Valley League win.
Senior lineman Xavier Lopez led the way from the trenches making six tackles including a sack, while Riley Stice and Miguel Torres contributed five tackles apiece.
Stice also stood out on offense completing 14-18 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown while rushing for an additional 74 yards and another score.
Also making a noteworthy contribution to the offensive effort was Victor Hernandez who caught five passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
It was a significant win for the RedHawks whose coach Matt Jessee was generally pleased with his team’s complete performance.
“The defense had things locked down all night and offensively we were able to keep the chains moving.
All of our special teams units were nails as well. We were well prepared and could have finished a couple drives stronger offensively, but overall our guys did a good job of executing the game plan,” said Jessee. Colusa (4-3, 2-1) next hosts a struggling Winters team (1-5, 1-1) on Friday.
Mt. Shasta 45. Williams 20
A two week layoff did not serve the Yellowjackets well, as after taking an early lead against Mt. Shasta, they struggled to contain the Bears on either side of the ball, stumbling on the road to fall a game behind in the Mid-Valley League standings.
While quarterback Mo Hernandez finished 10-19 with 209 yards passing and two touchdowns, he faced constant pressure and was sacked eight times on the night.
The ‘Jackets did get a solid effort from their receivers as Aldo Ambriz made six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown while Cesar Ambriz caught two for 88 yards including a 75 yarder for a score.
Defensively, although struggling against the run, Williams got a huge game from Jordan Cano who finished with 13 solo tackles and four assists.
Also making strong showings were Jesus Jauregui who accounted for 11 tackles and Alexis Juarez who in addition to six tackles, forced three fumbles and had a sack.
Things don’t get easier for the ‘Jackets (3-3, 0-1) this week when U-Prep, a team on a four game win streak, visits McCarl Field on Friday.
Modoc 39, Maxwell 0
For the second week in a row a long road trip ended unsuccessfully for Maxwell, as Modoc put 27 points on the board in the first quarter and were able to shut down the Panther offense.
Statistics were not available before the Sun Herald print deadline.
Maxwell (2-5, 0-5) heads back up I-5 again Friday in hopes of righting the ship against Weed (0-6).
Burney 58, Princeton 0
Burney struck for 50 first half points and never looked back as they handed the visiting Eagles their first loss of the season.
Princeton (5-1, 2-1) has another tough task this week when unbeaten Chester (7-0, 4-0) comes to town.