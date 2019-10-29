Last week was a good one for county football teams as Pierce, Colusa, Williams and Princeton all emerged victorious in their respective league games.
Pierce 43, Winters 7
Pierce continued to roll through the Sacramento Valley League with yet another convincing win last week in Winters.
Without question the offense is firing on all cylinders, as it has outscored its opponents 163 to 36 over the last four contests, averaging almost 41 points per game.
Leading the way last Friday was senior Aiden Charter who carried nine times for 150 yards and a touchdown along with junior Justin Mathews who caught three passes for 78 yards and scored twice.
Adding to the Bears total was Eduardo Paiz and Eduardo Ambriz, each of whom rushed for a touchdown.
Defensively, Jesus Ruiz finished with a team high eight tackles while Alex Tapia collected five including two sacks.
This week will be critical for Pierce (6-2, 4-0) as they have a showdown at home with Live Oak (4-2, 4-0) in a battle of SVL unbeatens that will put the winner in sole possession of first place with one game remaining in the regular season.
Colusa 28, Esparto 14
It was a slow start on the road for the RedHawks who found themselves down 0-6 after one quarter and holding a narrow 7-6 advantage at intermission before the recovering in the second half to double up Esparto.
Senior running back Manny Morales was the workhorse against the Spartans chewing up chunks of yardage as he rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Adding to the RedHawks final tally was quarterback Riley Stice who hit Mason Saso for a 30-yard scoring strike in addition to delivering on a keeper.
Also contributing was Anthony Berry who found the end zone on a one yard plunge.
Seniors led the defensive charge as Christian Lopez and Isaiah Salud finished with 10 and eight tackles respectively, while Xavier Lopez recorded two sacks and seven tackles.
Colusa (5-4, 3-2) now enters into its bye week and will prepare for the regular season finale on Nov. 8 when it hosts Live Oak.
Williams 26, Trinity 6
Regrouping after a stinging loss two weeks ago at the hands of U-Prep, the Yellowjackets earned their first Mid-Valley League win by downing the visiting Wolves.
Aldo Ambriz had a huge game for Williams as the senior, who is third in the Northern Section in receiving, caught nine passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Mo Hernandez, the section’s leading passer with 1781 yards, completed 14 of 21 passes for 264 yards in addition to connecting with Ambriz on the two scoring plays.
Helping out the Jacket running game, which has struggled of late, was Jesus Jauregui who rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.
The ‘Jacket defense also stepped up last week led by Alan Martinez with seven tackles and Jauregui with six.
Williams was also able to apply pressure on the Wolves’ quarterback, with Angel Juarez registering two sacks while Alexis Pineda, Hector Rosales and Gerry Velazquez each had one.
It’s a tough task for the ‘Jackets (4-4, 1-2) this week as they welcome perennial power East Nicolaus (7-1, 3-0) to McCarl Field.
Princeton 66, Herlong 64
In a game that featured explosive offense from both teams, the Eagles outlasted the visiting Vikings in a barnburner behind a monster performance from quarterback Joey Wills who in addition to carrying 34 times for 282 yards and five touchdowns completed nine of 14 passes and tossed two touchdowns.
Alex Medina was on the receiving end of the two scoring plays making good on catches of 35 and 40 yards.
Also serving as a major contributor to the victory was Ivan Espinoza, who scored twice, ran for 98 yards on 11 carries and caught seven balls for 84 yards.
Jonathan Silva added to the Eagles total with a touchdown run and also led the defensive effort registering 16 tackles.
This week Princeton (6-2, 3-2) concludes the regular season on Saturday when they square off against Mercy in Red Bluff.