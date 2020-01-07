It was a rollercoaster year for the county football teams however they were well represented when the
Northern Section CIF announced the All-League honors, which were selected by the coaches of the respective leagues.
As the second place team in the Sacramento Valley League, Pierce (8-5, 4-2), who ended the season as the NSCIF Division IV runner up, had six players receive All-League recognition, including seniors Aiden Charter, Daniel Medina and Alex Tapia in addition to juniors Luke Voorhees, Jesus Ruiz and Eduardo Paiz.
Charter was the Bears leading rusher with 885 yards and an 8.7 yards per carry average while Medina was the top receiver making 28 catches for 829 yards and nine touchdowns.
Tapia, the anchor of the Bear line on both sides of the ball, was third on the team in tackles and recorded 9.5 sacks in his final season.
The three juniors are the Bears’ foundation, starting with Voorhees who accrued 713 yards receiving while also collecting 73 tackles and 10 sacks.
Ruiz ground out 546 yards rushing, scored seven times, handled the kicking duties and made a team high 96 tackles.
Paiz, a dual threat quarterback threw for 2,264 yards, which was second in the section, and 22 touchdowns, then also scored 11 times via the run where he gained an additional 468 yards.
For Colusa (5-6, 3-3), the other county SVL team, things didn’t quite materialize as it had hoped, finishing fourth, but did have four All-League players in seniors Riley Stice, Christian Lopez and Xavier Lopez along with junior Anthony Berry.
From the quarterback position, Stice threw for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns, ran for 500 yards and scored eight more times.
On defense for the RedHawks, Xavier Lopez made 69 tackles and recorded team high 11 sacks while Christian Lopez finished the season with 67 tackles.
Berry was Colusa’s leading tackler with 72, but played a role on offense as well rushing for 200 yards and five touchdowns.
For Maxwell (4-7, 2-6) toiling in the Cascade Valley League proved difficult, but its two All-League selections, seniors Christian Cabrera and Trent Hendrix, exemplified the heart of Panther football.
Cabrera, who started the season on the line, was forced into service in the backfield where he gained 406 yards, while making team-high 88 tackles on defense.
As the Panthers quarterback, Hendrix threw for 970 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 261 more yards and four touchdowns.
In the Mid-Valley League, Williams (4-7, 1-4) also struggled, but got strong play from seniors Aldo Ambriz, Mo Hernandez and Jesus Jauregui.
Ambriz had a monster season, finishing as the section’s second leading receiver with 1,205 yards then was also the Yellowjackets’ top rusher with 363 yards in addition to handling the punting duties where he topped the section averaging 45 yards per punt.
Hernandez, the Williams quarterback, completed 148 passes including 17 for touchdowns and finished with 2,386 yards which was best not only in the MVL, but also in the section.
Jauregui was the ‘Jackets’ leading tackler in 2019, registering 85 and also saw time at running back where he accounted for 199 yards on the ground.