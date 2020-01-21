Williams senior Aldo Ambriz along with Pierce junior Luke Voorhees were the only representatives from Colusa County named All-Northern Section for 2019 football season as they earned spots on the second team when they were released earlier this month.
Both players, workmanlike in their approach, made huge contributions to their respective teams while leading by example.
Ambriz accounted for half the Yellowjackets’ receiving 2383 yards, finishing second in the section accounting for 1205 yards on 75 catches which included eight touchdowns.
Additionally, Ambriz, who handled the punting duties for the ‘Jackets, led the section with an average of 45 yards.
For his part, Voorhees was named to the team as a tight end where he made 42 receptions for 713 yards, which was ninth in the section.