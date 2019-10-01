With Williams on a bye this week, Maxwell and Princeton were the other county football teams battling it out under the lights last Friday night.
While Maxwell lost in a thriller, Princeton extended its win streak to five games to remain perfect on the season.
Etna 25, Maxwell 24
With the game tied 12-12 through three quarters, a frenzy of fourth quarter action found the Panthers taking a late lead only to fall, when the visiting Lions scored to tie and won it after converting the only successful PAT attempt of the game.
In the first half quarterback Trent Hendix had a hand in both Panther scores with a long 62-yard run for a touchdown and then finding receiver Tony Lopez for another.
During the fourth quarter Hendrix would strike again this connecting with Wyatt Hendrix to tie the game at 18, before teammate Isaiah Cardenas returned a punt 55 yards to give the Panthers a 24-18 lead, albeit a short one.
On the night, Trent Hendrix posted big numbers, passing for 163 yards while rushing for an additional 122 yards.
Defensively, Christian Cabrera put forth an outstanding effort making 12 tackles.
Maxwell (2-3, 0-3) faces another major obstacle in Cascade Valley League play on Friday as it travels to Portola to face a Tiger team that has lost just once this season.
Princeton 26, Greenville 20
The Eagles got there first real test of the season on the road in Greenville last Friday, but still emerged victorious.
No statistics were provided by Princeton (5-0, 2-0) who heads to Burney on Friday.