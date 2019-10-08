Maxwell was the only local other football team in action last Friday night, but after making the long trip to Portola on a cold night, came away on the short end of the 54-20 score.
It was close in the early going as quarterback Trent Hendrix tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Hendrix and after adding on the two-point conversion, Maxwell would trail by just five points.
Unfortunately however, it would be the closest they would come as the Tigers scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter making the deficit 33-8 at halftime.
In the second half Hendrix found receiver Tony Lopez on a 14-yard touchdown then ran one in from five yards out to account for the rest of the Panther’s points.
On the night for the Panther offense, Hendrix was 11-22 for 162 yards passing, Christian Cabrera, the workhorse in the run game, carried 14 times for 118 yards and Wyatt Hendrix caught five balls for 86 yards.
Cabrera also had a nice effort on defense finishing with a team high time nine tackles while Ignacio Velazquez and Raul Reynoso each contributed six.
With the loss, Maxwell (2-4, 0-4) remains winless in the Cascade Valley League and Friday must travel north again, this time to Alturas to face Modoc (2-3, 2-1).