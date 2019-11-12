Maxwell was the only team to come away with a win last week albeit through forfeit, while Pierce and Williams dropped their regular season finales and Princeton fell in the first round of the playoffs.
Maxwell 2, Quincy 0
Seeded No. 6 in the NSCIF Division V playoffs, the Panthers (4-6) travel to Los Molinos on Friday to meet the No. 3 Bulldogs, a team they lost to 38-6 on Oct. 25.
Durham 14, Pierce 13
It was another gut wrenching loss for the Bears who held a 13-6 lead in the fourth quarter but yielded a late touchdown and the go ahead two point conversion on the Trojans’ final possession of the game.
Extra points have been the Bears’ Achilles heel this year as they have lost three games by 1-point, all of which involved a missed PAT.
Eduardo Paiz connected with Daniel Medina for the Bears’ first score then Paiz accounted for the second touchdown taking it in on a keeper.
Pierce struggled to contain the Durham ground game, surrendering 190 yards to the Trojans on the night, but coach Anthony Tapia looks to the positive from the loss saying,
“I hate losing games this late in the season, but I’m optimistic we are learning from it. That was about as physical a running attack as we’ve seen all season and I think it helps us because our next opponent, Modoc, also looks to run the ball.”
The No. 2 seeded Bears host the No. 7 Braves on Friday at Gregg LeMaster Field in the first round of the NSCIF Division IV playoffs.
Hamilton City 21, Williams 12
After committing six turnovers, the Yellowjackets suffered an upset loss at the hands of the Braves in Hamilton City to close out Mid-Valley League play.
Aldo Ambriz turned in another noteworthy performance catching five passes for 160 yards and a touchdown to lead the offense, while Mo Hernandez threw for 197 yards and Jordan Cano added a rushing touchdown for the ‘Jacket’s only other score.
Cano headed the defensive effort making nine tackles, Ambriz intercepted a pass and Jayr Ramirez had a fumble recovery to go along with six tackles.
No. 6 Williams (4-6, 1-4) now heads to Winters on Friday to face the No. 3 Warriors in another NSCIF Division IV contest.
Big Valley 42, Princeton 0
No. 3 Princeton saw its season come to an end in Bieber with a shutout loss to the No. 2 Cardinals in the first round of the eight-man football playoffs.
No statistics were provided by the Eagles who finished the year 7-3 overall.