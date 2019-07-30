With the first official day of football practice less than a week away the voluntary noncontact summer workouts are winding down, and like their counterparts around the county, the Maxwell Panthers have been training hard.
For the small squad, most of the summer has been spent in a conditioning program that has included agility, speed and strength training which becomes critical during the season given that many in the lineup play both sides of the ball.
Maximum effort and perseverance that result only from intense effort are hallmarks of Panther football as Coach Russ Jones explained to his team after a session last week, “Maxwell only plays one way, smash mouth football from whistle to whistle.”
Therefore, beginning Aug. 5, the Panthers will put their conditioning to the test with a week of twice a day practices to focus on their offensive and defensive schemes ahead of their opener at home against Esparto on Aug. 30.