Princeton and Williams were the only other county football teams in action last week and came away with opposite results as the Eagles cruised to a win while the Yellowjackets were humbled by one of the section’s best teams.
Princeton 42, Mercy 14
Playing in a rare Saturday afternoon game, the Eagles had no problem in Red Bluff as they trounced the Warriors.
Quarterback Joey Wills had another impressive performance carrying 24 times for 156 yards and a touchdown in addition to tossing two more scores on 8 for 15 passing.
Also making a major contribution in the win was Ulices Gutierrez who rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns while Jonathan Silva found the end zone once.
Defensively, Silva led the way with 15 tackles, Gutierrez finished with eight while Rueben Valasquez and Jack Sierra each recorded sacks.
Currently sitting third in the California South 8-man League, Princeton (7-2, 4-2) travels to Bieber on Friday to take on Big Valley (7-2, 5-2) in their final regular season game.
East Nicolaus 47, Williams 0
The juggernaut Spartans marched into McCarl Field last Friday night and after putting up 41 first half points cruised to a shutout victory over the hometown Yellowjackets in a Mid-Valley League contest.
Despite the final score, Coach Jeff Lemus was proud of his team’s effort saying, “We played with intensity, but the problem we came across was their size and speed. They were able to chip away at us. Still it was nice to see our guys compete and not quit.”
On offense Aldo Ambriz caught nine balls for 95 yards while Mo Hernandez completed 11 of 17 passes for 113 yards.
Leading the ‘Jacket defense was Jesus Jauregui who finished with 11 tackles along with Isaac Vaca who tallied eight.
Angel Juarez recorded a sack and Hector Rosales caused and recovered a fumble.
Williams (4-5, 1-3) closes out the regular season this Friday on the road against struggling Hamilton City (1-8, 0-4).