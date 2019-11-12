It was a disappointing end to the regular season for the Colusa RedHawks as they could not muster enough offense to offset the visiting Live Oak Lions and as a result dropped their final Sacramento Valley League game 28-7 to finish fourth in the standings with a record of 3-3.
While the defense kept the RedHawks in the game during the first half thanks to two interceptions by junior defensive back Edgar Garcia, Colusa’s offense was held in check by the Lions who forced three punts and a turnover before stopping the RedHawks’ only viable threat of the first half on a fourth down play to take a 14-0 lead at the half.
However the RedHawks did get off to a promising start in the third quarter and looked as though they might have changed the momentum after Mason Saso intercepted a Lions’ pass to give Colusa the ball near mid field but they were unable to capitalize going three and out on the ensuing possession.
Then in response, the Lions tacked on another touchdown, extending their advantage to 21-0.
It was the fourth quarter before the RedHawks finally got on the board when quarterback Riley Stice connected with Victor Hernandez who made a play over the defender then continued down the sideline and into the end zone completing a 53-yard scoring play, which unfortunately for Colusa was to be its only points of the night.
Nevertheless the Lions closed the door on any thoughts the RedHawks had of mounting a comeback when they answered on a fourth down play with a 20 yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.
Offensively the RedHawks struggled accumulating just 57 yards on the ground and 102 through the air, 53 of which came on the scoring play.
On defense the RedHawks got a solid effort in the trenches from Xavier Lopez and Anthony Berry who each made 10 tackles.
Despite the loss, Colusa (5-5 overall) opens the NSCIF Division IV playoffs seeded No. 4 and hosts No. 5 Mt. Shasta on Friday in a first round match up.