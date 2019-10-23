Also on the gridiron this week, Pierce and Maxwell earned league wins while Colusa and Princeton
suffered setbacks.
Pierce 42 – Esparto 8
In what coach Anthony Tapia called his team’s “most complete game of the season,” Pierce manhandled
the visiting Spartans in front of the homecoming crowd at Gregg LeMaster Field.
After a sloppy performance in Willows two weeks ago, the Bears made very few mistakes last Friday
night and as a result remained unbeaten in the Sacramento Valley League.
Junior quarterback Eduardo Paiz was a big reason for the Bears’ success as he tossed touchdown passes
to receivers Daniel Medina and Justin Mathews in addition to scoring twice on a pair of keepers.
Also adding to the Bears’ offensive output was Jesus Ruiz and Aiden Charter who each rushed for
touchdown in the win.
Pierce (5-2, 3-0) now takes its three game win streak on the road to Winters this week as it tries to keep
pace with Live Oak at the top of the SVL.
Maxwell 54 – Weed 14
After dropping its first five Cascade Valley League contests, Maxwell took out its frustrations in Weed
emerging with a resounding victory.
Christian Cabrera was the workhorse for the Panthers’ offense carrying 14 times for 129 yards and two
touchdowns although it was Isaiah Cardenas who lit up the scoreboard as he found the end zone four
times.
Cardenas rushed for two touchdowns, scored another on a 27 yard reception and also took a punt return
80 yards to the house.
Defensively, Ignacio Velazquez made eight tackles and Cabrera finished with six while Chris Ruiz and
Ulises Melecio each recorded a sack.
Next up for the Panthers (3-5, 1-5) is a home game this Friday against Los Molinos.
Winters 19 – Colusa 14
It was a stunning loss for the RedHawks as the visiting Warriors converted a fourth and long then went
on to score the game winner in the final quarter of play.
Manny Morales accounted for both RedHawk touchdowns as part of his 69 yard rushing night and Edgar
Garcia drilled the corresponding extra points, but that was the extent of the scoring for Colusa who was
outgained on offense by the Warriors 323 yards to 283.
Leading the defensive effort for the RedHawks was Anthony Berry and Xavier Lopez who finished with
11 and 10 tackles and two sacks respectively while Josh Baker recovered a fumble.
Now sitting fourth in the Sacramento Valley League, Colusa (4-4, 2-2) hopes to get back on track when it
travels to Esparto on Friday.
Chester 46 – Princeton 6
The Eagles dropped their second straight California South 8-man League game as the Volcanoes proved
to be ungracious guests.
No statistics were provided by Princeton (5-2, 2-2) who is home to Herlong on Friday.