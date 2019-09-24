In other county football action last Friday, Williams and Princeton posted big wins, while Maxwell and Pierce were on the short end of lopsided losses.
Williams 45, Willows 29
After going down to defeat in the Rice Bowl almost two weeks ago, the Yellowjackets bounced back with a win over Willows last Friday night at McCarl Field.
Williams rolled up 526 yards of offense against the Honkers much of it coming courtesy of senior Aldo Ambriz who turned in a monster performance to lead the ‘Jackets.
Ambriz, currently the Northern Section’s leading receiver, accounted for 300 yards of offense against Willows as he made 10 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown then rushed for additional 179 yards on eight carries and scored twice more.
Quarterback Mo Hernandez eclipsed the 1000 yard mark for passing this season, completing 21-30 attempts for 285 yards and four touchdowns on the night.
On the receiving end of two of those touchdown passes was Alan Martinez who additionally hauled in five passes for 129 yards.
Also finding the end zone against the Honkers was receiver Ozzy Ruiz and defensive end Jerry Gomez, who scored on a fumble return.
Other standouts on defense for the ‘Jackets included Martinez, along with fellow seniors Alexis Pineda and Jordan Cano along with junior Cesar Ambriz who made six tackles apiece.
Junior Angel Juarez showed why is the section leader in sacks with eight sacks for a total of 61 yards lost, after getting three against the Honkers.
While it was a decisive win, Coach Jeff Lemus felt that his team’s fast start proved to be the key saying, “We played well at times, but were able to score early and never gave up the lead.”
Starting this Friday the Yellowjackets (3-2) will need to maintain consistency in order to be successful as they make the trip to Mt. Shasta City to take on a shorthanded but scrappy Bear squad in their Mid-Valley League opener.
Princeton 56, Loyalton 6
The Eagles had no problems with the visiting Grizzlies as they remained undefeated on the season after winning at home in blowout fashion.
Senior quarterback Joey Willis had another big night carrying 21 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns in addition to completing 10 of 14 passes for 221 yards and three more scores.
Freshman Alex Medina made his presence felt with four receptions for 96 yards and twice finding the end zone.
Leading the way defensively for the Eagles was a pair juniors in Ulices Gutierrez, who had eight tackles and an interception and Jonathan Silva, who also made eight tackles, which included two sacks.
Things look to get a little tougher for the Eagles (4-0) this week as they host Greenville in a battle that will break up the tie atop the California eight-Man South League.
Biggs 42, Maxwell 14
The Panthers dropped to 2-2 overall and remained winless the Cascade Valley League after falling to unbeaten Biggs on the road.
Maxwell put six points on the board in the waning minutes of the first half after quarterback Trent Hendrix connected with Tony Lopez then added another in the fourth quarter on an Ignacio Velazquez run, but otherwise struggled against the Wolverine defense.
No individual statistics were reported in the loss.
Maxwell returns home this week to entertain Etna.
East Nicolaus 47, Pierce 12
Facing the four time defending section champions is never an easy task as the Bears found out last Friday night at home in Arbuckle.
Pierce played the Spartans tough most of the game finding themselves down 18-6 with three minutes remaining in the third period, but unfortunately for the Bears, East Nicolaus erupted for 39 points and cruised to a win.
While Pierce had averaged 44 points in its first three games, it only managed two scores against the Spartan defense which included a 53-yard touchdown pass from Eduardo Paiz to Daniel Medina and a kickoff return by Justin Mathews in the fourth quarter.
Although winding up on the short end of the score, for Coach Anthony Tapia, the game was a good test for his team.
“I was very proud of the way our team played, but East Nic was consistent for all four quarters and it paid off for them. If we want to win in the playoffs, we have to go through them, so its nice to have this learning experience and come out healthy,” said Tapia.
Pierce (2-2) welcomes rival Colusa to Gregg LeMaster Field this Friday in the Sacramento Valley League opener for both teams.