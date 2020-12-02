Forest lifts August Complex, Ranch Fire area closure

The Mendocino National Forest has issued a forest order for the August Complex and Ranch fires which opens the burned areas except some campgrounds and trails, according to a press release.
The order went into effect on Tuesday.
The road system and trails in the areas have been evaluated, many hazards have been removed and a considerable amount of fire suppression damage has been repaired, according to the press release.
While many hazards have been removed “there is no way” to make the fire area entirely safe from all hazards.
Some hazards visitors could encounter when traveling in the fire area are: fire-weakened trees falling; limbs dropping; burned-out stump holes giving way under someone; during wet weather, water or mud building up quickly; and large rocks can dislodge or roll without warning.
“It is important to reopen access to public lands where we can,” said acting forest supervisor Lauren Johnson in the press release. “However, we need to keep some trails and campgrounds closed as they sustained damage that will take some time to repair. We want visitors to be careful and aware of their surroundings while traveling in the burned area.”
For more information on the order, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd859571.pdf.
Forests launch August Complex post-fire rapid assessment team
National Forests are launching an August Complex post-fire rapid assessment team, according to a press release.
The Mendocino, Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers National Forests have been working closely together throughout all phases of the August Complex Fires for three months. The three forests have coordinated suppression actions, suppression repair activities, burned area emergency response assessments and implementation.
The fires within the complex ignited on Aug. 16 and 17 and burned 1,032,648 acres before being contained in mid-November.
According to the press release, with the recent full containment of the August Complex, the forests have brought together a multidisciplinary post-fire rapid assessment team to identify the longer-term restoration and rehabilitation needs across the burned area.
The team is working across boundaries to maximize efficiency and consists of specialists from from heritage, fuels, geology, wildfire, timber, public affairs, planning and other resources, according to the press release.
Team members have been tasked with identifying potential hazards to public safety and infrastructure as well as identifying areas that need other restoration, rehabilitation or long-term maintenance treatments.
As part of this effort the team will be reaching out to partners and communities to get their thoughts on post-fire recovery.
This rapid assessment is a first step in identifying the hazard reduction and restoration activities the forests will pursue within the August Complex. Any projects that are selected to move forward will go through additional field assessment and the necessary environmental compliance prior to implementation.
According to the press release, the team has already started its work on the rapid assessment.