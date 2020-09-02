USDA Forest Service officials on the Mendocino National Forest reported that a firefighter on the August Complex fires has died.
According to a press release, firefighters involved in the incident were working on the Tatham Fire within the complex on Monday when a vehicle collision occurred. A second injured firefighter is receiving medical attention for burns to their hand and arm while the third firefighter involved received no injuries.
“This was a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen firefighter,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Sandra Moore. “Right now we are committed to providing support to those involved, while safely continuing firefighting operations.”
California Highway Patrol is currently leading the investigation, according to the press release.
Forest Service officials, Federal Southern Area Blue Team Incident Management and Cal Fire Incident Management Team 4 are working to support the families, who have been notified.
No further details about the incident were provided.
The August Complex was initially 37 different fires on the Mendocino National Forest that started on Aug. 17.
Many fires have been contained or have merged.
As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 242,941 acres and is 20 percent contained.
A virtual community meeting is planned today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. regarding the August Complex.
The meeting will be livestreamed through the Mendocino National Forest Facebook page or people can join by phone at 888-844-9904 and the meeting code is 3096536.