The Mendocino National Forest is seeking the public’s input on its grant proposal to the California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division, according to a press release from the forest.
The funds will be used to enhance and manage off-highway vehicle motorized recreation on National Forest System lands.
According to the press release, the grant proposal supports law enforcement activities such as public information and education, enforcement and resource protection as well as ground operations like maintaining trails and equipment, operating water systems and monitoring trail conditions over 247 miles of designated OHV trails.
“Public participation is an important component of the grant proposal process,” said Forest Engineer Shannon Pozas. “We appreciate the support we receive which enables us to continue managing an extensive OHV motorized recreation program for generations to come.”
The Mendocino National Forest will submit the preliminary grant application to the California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division by March 1, according to the press release.
The public will be able to review and comment on the preliminary grant application by visiting https://bit.ly/36y9dIU between March 2 and May 3.
For more information about the program, visit http://olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx.