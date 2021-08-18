The Forest Service will soon be accepting applications for the Wildland Fire Apprentice Program, which develops the knowledge and basic skills necessary to work as a wildland firefighter.
“Make a lasting impact on the world around you and unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement,” read a release issued by the Forest Service. “Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people. Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.”
According to the release, selected applicants will attend a 3,000 hour on-the-job learning program, which includes a two month-long residential firefighting academy at the Wildland Fire Training Center in McClellan.
“Apprentices will be paid and all costs of training will be covered by the Forest Service,” read the release. “All Forest Service wildland firefighting positions start at $15 an hour.”
Applications will be accepted Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 via www.usajobs.gov.
Those that apply are encouraged to review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application.
Employment start dates will vary.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/fsjobs.