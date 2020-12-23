The forest supervisors from the Mendocino, Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers national forests announced that the August Complex vegetation and resource rapid assessment, according to a press release.
The rapid assessment evaluates short-term, post-fire restoration opportunities; identifies public safety, cultural and natural resource concerns; and integrates a short-term strategy with medium- to long-term strategic management of the post-fire landscape across forest boundaries.
According to the press release, the rapid assessment team was comprised of specialists in heritage, fuels, geology, wildlife, timber, public affairs, planning and other resources.
This assessment is the first step in identifying the hazard reduction and restoration activities the forests will pursue within the August Complex fire area, according to the press release. Additional resource considerations and public input will be included during the next steps to help refine and target areas for restoration work. There will be more information provided after the first of the year about public involvement opportunities.
According to the press release, any projects that are selected to move forward will go through additional field assessment and the necessary environmental compliance prior to implementation.
For more information on the August Complex Vegetation and Resource Rapid Assessment, visit https://bit.ly/38nNX8R.