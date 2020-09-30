To avoid serving jail time, a former Colusa police officer accused of embezzling funds from the department has accepted a plea deal.
Elden Henry Tamez, of Yuba City, pleaded no contest to two counts of grand theft, grand theft of personal property and receiving known stolen property during a hearing Sept. 16 after an investigation found that the 19-year veteran of the Colusa Police Department allegedly embezzled upwards of $10,000 from the department’s K-9 fund and Peace Officers Association between 2018 and 2019.
Additional charges were later filed against Tamez after a search of his home conducted Jan. 28 uncovered multiple firearms, police-style radios, handcuffs and other miscellaneous property believed to belong to the Colusa Police Department. According to the search warrant affidavit, investigators also found a wallet in a closet believed to have belonged to Colusa murder victim Karen Garcia, still containing identifying information.
Tamez was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 180 days on a GPS tracking device. He also made payments to the court for full restoration, fines and penalties in the amount of $31,987.
The Colusa County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the felony embezzlement charge as well as others relating to the theft of property from the Colusa Police Department in exchange for the plea deal - charges that could have resulted in prison time.
Tamez resigned from his position with the Colusa Police Department on Oct. 17, 2019.