Four people died after a wrong-way collision on Interstate 5 near Maxwell early Monday morning.
According to Williams area California HIghway Patrol officials, Celeste L. Gonzales, 24, of Maxwell, was driving her 2012 Nissan Altima the wrong way on northbound Interstate 5 south of Fairview Road near Maxwell at approximately 12:48 a.m. Monday morning at an unknown speed when she crashed head-on into a 2022 Nissan Altima heading southbound on the roadway driven by Timothy E. McDaniels, 57, of Vacaville.
McDaniels and two of his passengers – Quincy J. Lovelace, 28, of Suisun City and Christopher Martinez, 34, of Suisun City – were killed as a result of the collision.
A third passenger of McDaniels’ was life flighted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with major injuries.
Gonzales was also transported to Enloe Medical Center by ground ambulance but later succumbed to her injuries.
According to CHP officials, the crash remains under investigation at this time and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.