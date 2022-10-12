Four people were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Maxwell October 3.
Williams area California Highway Patrol personnel responded to a rollover collision on southbound Interstate 5, south of Maxwell Road, at approximately 5:25 p.m.
According to CHP officials, Kathryn Shubat, 24, of Martinez, was driving down the roadway at a high rate of speed when she crashed into a white Ford truck towing a small utility trailer driven by Anthony Danielson, 22, of Vacaville.
Danielson subsequently lost control of the vehicle, causing the truck to drive on the shoulder and overturn.
At the time of the collision, there were two passengers riding with Danielson – Jason Danielson, 19, of Vacaville, and Sierra Jensen, 20, of Vacaville.
As a result of the truck overturning, Jensen was ejected from the truck and sustained major injuries. She was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment.
Anthony Danielson and Jason Danielson both sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.
CHP officials reported that Shubat, who also sustained minor injuries, remained on scene and was later arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing death or great bodily injury.
Drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor in this incident, according to officials, but the collision remains under investigation at this time.