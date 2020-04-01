Four people were injured after a vehicle overturned multiple times on Interstate 5 near Williams on Sunday.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., a vehicle containing four passengers was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 5 south of Lurline Avenue when, for an unknown reason, the driver of the vehicle allowed the car to travel across the solid yellow line adjacent to the center median, according to a press release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol.
“The vehicle then over-corrected back toward the roadway and began to rotate and skid, leaving the roadway to the east,” read the release.
After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned multiple times and two passengers were ejected, read the release.
All passengers of the vehicle suffered major injuries due to the collision and two were air-lifted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment.
According to the release, only one occupant of the vehicle was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the incident.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Williams area CHP.