Four Sac River Levee District repair projects completed

The Sacramento River West Side Levee District (SRWSLD) announced last week that repairs were completed at four levee sites damaged in a storm that occurred in early 2017.
According to a release issued by SRWSLD, the repairs were completed and fully funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) under its Public Law 84-99 (PL 84-99) program.
“The strong partnership between the Corps and our state and local partners has allowed us to deliver these critical levee repairs and ensure our local communities continue to be protected from flood events,” said USACE PL 84-99 Project Manager Margaret Engesser. “Through the PL 84-99 program we’ve been able to support our partners and overcame a myriad of challenges to complete this series of levee repairs in advance of this year’s flood season.”
According to the release, the USACE appropriated about $31 million to repair the four sites along with some others within the Sacramento River Basin. To be eligible for PL 84-99 funding, levee districts must maintain their levees in compliance with strict federal standards.
The portions of the SRWSLD levees that were repaired were among those damaged by the 2017 storm events that caused the near failure of the Oroville Spillway. The repair sites are located on the west side of the Sacramento River between Knights Landing and Colusa.
“The Sacramento River west levees have a history of seepage due to sandy foundations and material, but the 2017 storm events heightened our fears of potential levee failures due to significant seepage,” said Lewis Bair, general manager of SRWSLD. “We’ve worked hard to maintain good standing in the PL 84-99 program, ensuring we can be competitive for much-needed federal funding for repairs.”
Construction of the repairs included installation of approximately 3,800 feet of landside seepage berms designed to diffuse and reduce water pressure under the levee and a new 2,000-foot setback levee to address levee seepage at a location that required a temporary emergency repair by USACE during the 2017 storm, according to the release. As well as addressing seepage, SRWSLD officials said the setback levee provides an opportunity to reconnect a portion of the historical floodplain to the main river and creates opportunities for in-river ecosystem restoration without impacting public safety.
Under PL 84-99, the state pays for related costs such as real estate and land right of way and the local agencies – in this case the SRWSLD – provide in-kind services and support for project implementation, according to the release.
“They are not obligated to pay a local cost share, which is otherwise a requirement for USACE civil works levee projects,” it was stated in the release. “Owners of land near the damage locations have been instrumental in the success of the repairs by providing land for the seepage berms and setback levee.”
Roger Cornwell, local landowner and general manager of River Garden Farms in Knights Landing, said landowners in the area are extremely excited to see this work on the levee system getting done.
“The property that is protected by the levee is vital to the local economy,” said Cornwell. “The new setback levee will use some of the existing field but will enable us – district and landowner – to partner on needed habitat for the Chinook salmon as they make their way to the Pacific Ocean.”
SRWSLD joined forces with the Central Valley Flood Protection Board (CVFPB) in requesting federal assistance for their damaged levees following the 2017 storm event and Bill Edgar, president of the CVFPB, said projects such as these highlight the importance of local, state and federal partnership, especially as it relates to participation in the PL 84-99 program.
“Without PL 84-99, many of our levee maintaining agencies simply don’t have the resources to fund these types of critical repairs,” said Edgar. “And, it’s a bonus when we can implement projects, like the setback levee, that align our goals for improving flood protection and advancing ecosystem restoration.”
SRWSLD is responsible for maintaining 50 miles of levees in Colusa and Yolo counties, which protect over 100,000 acres of damageable property.
For more information, contact SRWSLD Deputy Manager Meegan Nagy at 530-437-2221.