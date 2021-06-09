Colusa County remains in the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for another week with no signs of advancing into the less restrictive yellow tier before the system is expected to be discontinued June 15.
The county’s current metrics are averaging 4.4 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity rate of 3 percent, reflecting orange tier metrics for another week.
As of Monday, health officials reported 2,279 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 14 cases since June 1.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 19 are active cases in isolation and there are two virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,237 people have recovered from the virus and 18 virus-related deaths have been reported.
As of the end of last month, 15,130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 6,032 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 4,490 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
Those interested in receiving a vaccination can call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 458-0399 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.